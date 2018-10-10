Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Ballia College ordered shut amid allegations of ‘ban’ on signing Vande Matram

Ballia College ordered shut amid allegations of ‘ban’ on signing Vande Matram
October 10
17:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BALLIA (UP): A day after a magisterial probe was ordered to investigate an alleged ban on singing Vande Matram and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at a government-aided inter college in Ballia district, authorities have closed it indefinitely.
“We have closed the college till further orders. It will be reopened after permission from administration” Principal of Gandhi Mohammad Ali Memorial (GMAM) Inter College, Majid Nasir, said Wednesday.
On the direction of the district administration, the principal pasted a notice dated Tuesday at the college that there was freedom to recite or sing “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, Vande Matram, Jana Gana Mana etc.

District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut and Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguly visited the college Tuesday to examine the allegation that there a ban on singing Vande Matram and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at the college. They later ordered a magisterial probe.

An FIR was registered on Monday by Class 12 student Anuj Kumar Gaur that he and three other school students were attacked at the college gate.
Gaur alleged that they were attacked at the behest of Nasir and a few teachers.
He claimed Nasir and the teachers were angry with him after he told a social organization and media persons on Friday that singing Vande Matram and chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai were not allowed in the college.

Gaur stated in the FIR that around 20 to 25 men attacked them with lathis, while raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans.
The principal and the teachers instigated the assailants to continue to beat them, Gaur has alleged. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should US impose tariffs on Indian products?

  • Yes (56%, 5 Votes)
  • No (44%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 9

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.