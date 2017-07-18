Ban ends, CSK eyeing Dhoni again

Chennai: As the two year ban on the Chennai Super Kings ends, the Chennai Super KingsCricket Limited, which runs the team has already initiated its plans. They will begin their promotional campaign from Friday, along with social media campaigns to awake the memories of their past performances.

One of the directors of the company, K George John exclaimed, “It’s a new start. On Friday, we will have two activities on social media to mark the team’s return. ‘Super Moments’ will revisit our title-wins, Ashwin-Gayle saga and a few others. Then we will ask fans to send their Super Selfie with CSK stars and with yellow jersey.”

He also said that they have recieved a lot of inquires from various sponsors and the CSK fans have been phenomenal in supporting them.

When asked about MS Dhoni, he said, “If we are given an option of retaining a player, it will definitely be Dhoni. We haven’t yet interacted with Dhoni as his contract with Pune ends later this year. However, we will speak to him in the future as and when we make our plans for the next season.”

The management has also been thinking about starting afresh with the same support staff; Stephen Fleming as the head coach, Andy Bichel as bowling coach and Steve Rixon as fielding coach.

“For us, loyalty is very important. That’s been our strength over the years. Though we haven’t yet taken a final decision on the support staff, we are definitely thinking of retaining the old support staff,” he stated. -News Source

