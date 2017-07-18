Please set up your API key!

Bandh at Phagwara due to Amarnath terror attack

July 18
06:29 2017
Punjab: The residents of Phagwara observed a day-long bandh on Friday in order to protest against the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. While the Hindu outfits gave the bandh call, the Muslims extended their support to it.

As a precautionary measure, the buses travelling between Delhi and Lahore were diverted.

The residents took out a rally from the Hanumangarhi Temple complex and marched through the city streets. A majority of shops were closed and not many vehicles were seen on the road.

Addressing the rally, Gulam Sarvar Saba, a member of the Punjab Haj Committee, called the killing of Amarnath pilgrims an “anti-Islamic act”.

“Islam teaches us to respect all religions and the killing of Amarnath pilgrims was an anti-Islamic and anti- mankind act,” he said. -PTI

 

