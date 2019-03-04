Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bangladesh executes murderer of Saudi Embassy official

Bangladesh executes murderer of Saudi Embassy official
March 04
16:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: Bangladesh has executed a man who murdered a Saudi Embassy official in Dhaka’s high security diplomatic area in 2012.
Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged on Sunday at 10.01 p.m. at the suburban high security Kashimpur Central Jail.
“Convict Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged at 10.01 p.m. yesterday at suburban high security Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur,” Shahjahan Ahmed, a senior official of the prison, was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Khalaf Al Ali, 45, was shot dead near his residence in Dhaka’s posh Gulshan area on March 6, 2012.
The subsequent investigations found it to be a case of mugging when miscreants demanded money from him but his resistance led to a bloody confrontation when Mamun shot him dead.
A fast track Dhaka court in December the same year handed down the death penalty to five Bangladeshis for the murder but four of them were acquitted as the verdict was later referred to the High Court for mandatory review of capital punishments.

However, the apex Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 10 last year approved ways for Mamun’s execution for murdering Ali, rejecting his plea for reviewing his sentence.
Jail official Ahmed said that doctors subsequently declared Mamun dead while the body was later handed over to his brother. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.