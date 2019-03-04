Bangladesh executes murderer of Saudi Embassy official

DHAKA: Bangladesh has executed a man who murdered a Saudi Embassy official in Dhaka’s high security diplomatic area in 2012.

Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged on Sunday at 10.01 p.m. at the suburban high security Kashimpur Central Jail.

“Convict Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged at 10.01 p.m. yesterday at suburban high security Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur,” Shahjahan Ahmed, a senior official of the prison, was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Khalaf Al Ali, 45, was shot dead near his residence in Dhaka’s posh Gulshan area on March 6, 2012.

The subsequent investigations found it to be a case of mugging when miscreants demanded money from him but his resistance led to a bloody confrontation when Mamun shot him dead.

A fast track Dhaka court in December the same year handed down the death penalty to five Bangladeshis for the murder but four of them were acquitted as the verdict was later referred to the High Court for mandatory review of capital punishments.

However, the apex Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 10 last year approved ways for Mamun’s execution for murdering Ali, rejecting his plea for reviewing his sentence.

Jail official Ahmed said that doctors subsequently declared Mamun dead while the body was later handed over to his brother. PTI

