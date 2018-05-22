Barack and Michelle Obama sign production deal with Netflix

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has locked a deal with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to produce series and movies for the streaming giant.

According to Netflix, the former first couple will work on scripted and unscripted series as well as docu-series, documentary films, and features under the multi-year deal.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices that are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world,” Obama said in a statement.

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” Michelle added.

Word of negotiations between the former first couple and Netflix was first reported in March. PTI

Comments

comments