Bare-chest stunts

Varun Dhawan has been busy training for an action sequence which will be shot in the ongoing schedule of Abhishek Varman’s period drama ‘Kalank’ for which a huge set of a sports arena has been erected in Dahisar.

According to a source from the set, the actor will be performing some really difficult stunts. “He has been training twice a day because he will be shooting bare-chested. Alia (Bhatt) who is a part of the shoot too is not a part of the action sequence but has an interesting exchange with Varun which takes the story forward. This sequence being shot over a week is one of the film’s USPs,” informs the source.

The multi-starrer also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, kicked off in April.

Varun says, “’Kalank’ is my career’s biggest film.”

