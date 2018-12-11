Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route

Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the western part of the state, it includes a part of the Thar Desert. Jaisalmer is to the north of this district while Jalore is in its south. Pali and Jodhpur form its eastern border and it shares a border with Pakistan in the west.

Partially being a desert, this district has a large variation in temperature. The temperature in summer can rise up to 51 °C and falls to 0 °C in winter. Luni is the longest river in Barmer district. After travelling a length of almost 500 km, it passes through Jalore and merges in the marshy land of Runn of Kutch.

In 12th century this region was known as Mallani. It’s present name was given by its founder Bahada Rao, popularly known as Bar Rao, Parmar ruler.

Once a camel trade route, this area is rich in craft that include wood carving, pottery, embroidery work and ajrak prints. Several festivals are held in Barmer, Most important being the Mallinath Cattle festival which is held at Tilwara village in remembrance of Rawal Mallinath who was founder of Mallani Pargana.

Tourist attractions

Kiradu temples: 35 km from Barmer, in a town located near the Thar Desert, are five temples known for their Solanki style of architecture, these temples have magnificent sculpture. These temples are dedicated to Lord Shiva and of the five temples, Someshvara temple is the most remarkable.

Barmer Fort & Garh Temple: Rawat Bhima built a Barmer fort in 1552 AD at a hillock in present city of Barmer when he shifted old Barmer (Presently Juna village in Barmer Dist) to the present city. Also known as Barmer Garh, Rawat Bhima built the fort at a height of 676 feet which is a safer place than top of the hill which is 1383 feet. Main entrance of Fort (Prole) is on North direction. Safety Burj are made on east and west direction. Boundary wall of the fort was ordinary due to natural wall protection of hill. This fort is surrounded by temples on all sides. This hill has two important temples. Top of the hill is temple of Jogmaya Devi (Garh Mandir) which is situated at a height of 1383 ft. At a height of 500 feet there is Nagnechi Mata temple. Both temples are famous and hold fairs during Navratra festivals. Rest of the area is the residence of former royal family of Barmer.

Shri Nakoda Jain Temple: Built in the 3rd century, this temple has been renovated multiple times. Alamshah invaded and looted this temple in the 13th century and failed to steal the idol as it was hidden in a village a few miles away. The idol was brought back and the temple renovated in the 15th century.

Devka-Sun Temple: This temple was built in the 12th or 13th century. Located in Devka, a small hamlet situated about 62 km from Barmer along the Barmer-Jaisalmer Road, the temple is known for its incredible architecture. The village also holds the ruins of two other temples that house stone sculptures of Lord Ganesha.

Vishnu Temple: Located in Khed, the Vishnu temple is one of the most important tourist locations in Barmer. Even though the temple is falling apart, it is still a marvel of architecture and has a grand aura surrounding it. The markets around this temple are known shopping destinations throughout Barmer.

Rani Bhatiyani Temple: Rani Bhatiyani Temple is located in Jasol. She is especially worshipped by the Manganiar bard community as she is said to have given a divine vision to a Manganiar. Many also refer to this goddess as Majisa or mother and sing songs in her honor. Legend says that she was a Rajput princess called Swarup before she became a goddess.

Juna Fort & Temple: Juna is old Barmer. It was the main city built by Bar Rao but during Rawat Bhima’s rule they shifted Barmer to a new place where present city stands and Juna remains as ruins of past glory and old heritage. It is 25 kms from Barmer and is known for its Jain temple and old fort. According to inscriptions on a stone pillar near the temple, it was built in the 12th or 13th century. Juna is surrounded by hills and also a small lake.

Chintamani Parasnath Jain Temple: This temple is known for its magnificent sculpture and spectacular ornamental paintings. The interior of the temple also features rich inlay work made with glass. The temple was constructed by Nemaji Jivaji Bohra in the 16th century and lies on top of a hillock in the western part of Barmer city.

Best time to visit

Barmer is best visited during the winter months ranging from September through March due to the pleasant weather conditions during this time. The temperature hovers around 23 degrees Celsius so going sightseeing in Barmer is a comfortable affair. Moreover, if you want to have a taste of the local culture, you should plan your visit during March when the euphoric Barmer Festival is celebrated

How to Reach

By Air: The nearest domestic airport is Jodhpur Airport, roughly three and half hour drive from Barmer. The nearest international airport is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, roughly 375 Kms from Barmer.

By Rail: Barmer has its own Railway Station which is connected by numerator conjecture rail to the major cities of the state.

By Road: Barmer is 68 kms from Sindari, 87 kms from Tilwara, 159 kms from Jaisalmer, 207 kms from Jodhpur, 239 kms from Palanpur, 355 kms from Udaipur, and is connected through Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) and some private travel services.

