Bay Area Cricket enthusiasts and Suraj Viswanathan, Director of USA cricket, with ICC World Cup Trophy

US cricket chief contesting for Milpitas Council

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy was brought to the Bay Area by Suraj Viswanathan – Director of USA cricket. The trophy arrived in San Francisco in September first week and was here for three days. The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, embarked on its most extensive journey around the globe earlier this year amid growing excitement ahead of the ICC World Cup event in England and Wales in 2019.

Suraj Viswanathan has been chosen as the Chairman of BACA, Bay Area Cricket Alliance. He has been promoting cricket in the Bay Area by actively raising the standard of cricket, extensively improving the facilities available to club players and raising the profile of cricket as a growing sport in America.

Suraj said, “When ICC World Cup was here, we took it to all the classrooms of Curtner Elementary school in Milpitas and explained to the children what Cricket World Cup is. Our aim is to have cricket as one of the mainstream sports in America. We want to make the Bay Area as the center for cricket in the USA.”

City Council contest

Beside cricket Suraj is involved in community service and politics. He is running for one of the two open seats in Milpitas City Council in the upcoming November elections. Suraj’s top priorities are public safety, affordable housing, infrastructure, and education.

In 2016, Suraj started participating in politics when he volunteered for Ro Khanna’s campaign. Ro Khanna is serving as the U.S. Representative from California’s 17th congressional district. Suraj was inspired by Ro’s speech and decided to get involved in public service. He started researching about the city of Milpitas, and discovered several issues affecting the residents of MIlpitas.

Suraj Viswanathan with Congressman Ro Khanna and Michael Tsai

Suraj said, “Milpitas High School contains over double the average number of high school students attending one high school in the state of California. This overflow of children in only one high school causes immense traffic lasting up to an hour affecting children, parents and working people. ”

On other issues, Suraj said, “There have been some incidents of hate crimes against minorities. Recently, an elderly woman of my mother’s age was hit by someone in her neighborhood.”

He added, “There is an immediate need for affordable housing units to support the growth the city is growing through. Infrastructure needs to support the high growth in business and housing units. “

Suraj said, “I came to the USA in 2004 with one hundred dollars, a backpack and a dream to make a difference. My first job was in a Bay Area company for a salary of $200 per week.”

Suraj lives in Milpitas with his wife, Malvica, a management graduate and two boys, Samarth and Riaan.

“This election is about the past vs. the future. It’s about action, innovation, and a politics of shared prosperity” said Suraj.

If elected, Suraj will make history by being the first American Indian in the Milpitas City Council. As a board member of USA Cricket, He will continue to work tirelessly to put a professional and sustainable league structure in place in line with the highest global standards.

