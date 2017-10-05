Actor Anil Kapoor said he is happy to reunite with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Fanney Khan’ and is looking forward to shoot with her.

Touted to be a musical comedy, the film will reunite Anil and Aishwarya for the third time after their previous ventures ‘Taal’ and ‘Humara Dil Aap Ke Paas Hai’.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film will feature the 60-year-old ‘Mubarakan’ actor as a singer. For the film, Anil has shaved his beard and will be seen sporting grey hair. “I am doing a film without a beard after three and a half years. I am feeling a little weird because in every film I have a beard or a stubble.

After a long time, I have this look (only moustache). I hope people like it,” Anil said.

