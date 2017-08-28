Being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter helped Riley Keough

Actress Riley Keough has accepted that being Elvis Presley’s grandchild has helped her career immensely. The 28 year old said that being from a well-known family made it easy for her to land an agent in Hollywood.

“It has been a huge help. I’m very privileged. Like the normal story of moving to LA and it takes you three years to find an agent? I got one in a week,” she said.

Riley was inspired by Nicole Kidman to become an actor and didn’t follow her parents’ footsteps into the world of music. –PTI

