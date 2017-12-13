Best Concept award for ‘Doctor by Heart’

NEW DELHI: Dr Ranu Sinha of USA, Director of feature film “Doctor by Heart” has won the Best Concept award at the Delhi International film festival 2017. The movie was screened on December 8 at NDMC Convention Center, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

‘Doctor By Heart’ is a fictional adaptation of the life of Dr. Romesh Japra, a well-known cardiologist in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Founder and Convener of Festival of Globe (FOG), which started as the annual Festival of India ‘mela’ and Parade 25 years ago.

From humble beginnings in Phagwara, Punjab, India, he rose to incredible success as a doctor and community leader in the US. His disciplined mother – a schoolteacher – instilled dedication to academic success and a strong work ethic in him and his siblings. This is an epic journey with people from different backgrounds and cultures.

India Post News Service

