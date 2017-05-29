Betsy DeVos refuses to rule out funding for schools that discriminate against students

Washington: Education secretary, Betsy DeVos, defended the budget plans to invest $1.4 billion on the Trump administration’s expanded school choice agenda. However, she refused to talk about whether she would be withholding funds for the private schools that discriminate against students or not.

A democrat from Massachusetts, Rep. Katherine M. Clark, gave an instance of a school from Indiana, Lighthouse Christian Academy that obtains a funding of about $600,000 but doesn’t accept admissions of students who belong to a family “where there is homosexual or bisexual activity” or practice “alternate gender identity”.

“For states that have programs that allow for parents to make choices, they set up the rules around that,” DeVos replied to that statement.

“We cannot allow any parent to feel their child is trapped in a school that isn’t meeting his or her unique needs,” DeVos added

John B. King Jr., who was the Education secretary under the Obama administration, stated that it is an “assault on the American dream.” –News Source

