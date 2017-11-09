Bhartiya Senior Citizens celebrate Diwali

CHICAGO: Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Diwali On October 28 with a gala banquet dinner featuring Bollywood fame Gurkul singer Rex D’Souza and his music orchestra at Shalimar Banquet in Addison, a northwest suburb of Chicago.

More than 1000 members including invited guest enjoyed Bollywood songs, Gujarati Songs and Garba sung by Rex D’souza.

The program commenced with Ganesh Vandana dance performed by Toral Chaudhary and her group. Deep Prgatya – the Lamp Lightning ceremony – was performed by Tushar Mehta, Manubhai Vora, Jatin Patel, Chhotubhai Patel (a sponsor), Manasvi and Shalli Kumar of RHC Council, among others. Haribhai Patel, the BSC president welcomed guests.

Sheth Lewis introduced Roger Orozco who is running for Illinois 46th State House District. Roger pitched for support from seniors in his election bid. All executive committee members were called on the stage for recognition.

BSC organized raffle draw for participants. The draw was done by Shalli Kumar, Rex D’Souza, and Manasvi. The First and Second prizes involving round trip tickets to India were bagged by Ramsingbhai Parmar and Kirit Parikh. The third prize of Smart 4K TV 55 went to Bachubhai Paghadal.

At the end of the program, BSC Vice President thanked all committee members and volunteers who had worked hard to make a success of this program. He also thanked all sponsors for their support to seniors.

JAYANTI OZA

