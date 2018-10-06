Something went wrong with the connection!

‘Bhonsle’ overwhelms crowd at Busan Film Festival

'Bhonsle' overwhelms crowd at Busan Film Festival
October 06
12:56 2018
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee’s next feature “Bhonsle” had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea where it got an outstanding reception from the audience.
The 23rd edition of the festival is being held in the port city of Busan. It started on Thursday and will conclude on October 13.
Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film features Bajpayee as the terminally ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle.
Retired against his will, in politically tumultuous Mumbai, Bhonsle finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for, but it might just be too late.

“Great to hear some exciting response coming in from Busan. This is my third film in a row to make it there and I am quite happy about the film and Devashish Makhija, the director, and the entire team who sacrificed a lot to reach here,” Bajpayee said in a statement.
Makhija, producers Piiyush Singh (Indie Muviz) and Saurabh Gupta walked the red carpet at the festival.
The film is one of the nine international projects nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award in A Window on Asian Cinema section.

The award will be given out together with a cash prize of USD 10,000 to the final two films, selected by the jury members at the closing ceremony.
The film’s cast also include Marathi star Santosh Juvekar, theatre thespian Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and child artiste Virat Vaibhav. PTI

  MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee's next feature "Bhonsle" had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea where it got an outstanding reception from the audience. The 23rd edition...
