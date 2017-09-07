Please set up your API key!

Bhoomi Trivedi led Garba rocks Chicago

September 07
06:02 2017
CHICAGO IL: New Era Entertainment presented Garba Dandia Masti by legendary vocalist Bhoomi Trivedi, also known as Ramleela Girl, at Bartlett Park district spacious gymnasium on Saturday, Sept 2 at 7 pm till about 2 am next day, and attended by over 2,000 plus persons.

This colorful Raas Garba festivity was presented during pre-Navratri time. Navratri, an annual holy event, is celebrated in honor of Goddess Durga, also worshipped as goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, the goddesses of health, prosperity and knowledge, respectively.

There was overwhelming participation from predominantly young, enjoying the memorable evening.

Many in the audience, especially ladies and children wore vibrant colorful and dazzling traditional Indian dresses for this special event with appropriately matching ornaments and extravagant hairstyles
The program commenced with rhythmic live music including enchanting drum and dhol beats of orchestra and vocal choral by Bhoomi Trivedi.

Garba dance started by the participants moving in clockwise fashion around goddess Durga’s representation. The whirling dancers, clapped hands, and later added distinct sound of wooden sticks struck together in perfect harmony by toe-tapping music and people.

Acclaimed Indian singer, 28 years old Bhoomi hails from Vadodara.

She is very well known for her Bollywood song which resulted in several awards and nominations. Other than Bollywood songs, she has also recorded for several Gujarati films. Her recent hit was “Udi Udi Jaye” in film Raees written by Javed Akhtar.

There were various booths at the event ranging from designer attire and jewelry to dish services, banking products and even best-selling books on success. Payal Shah did a marvelous job of colorful complimentary decoration for the occasion of the hall including the entrance.

It was one of the most organized events of its kind that Chicago has seen in recent years. The event concluded in wee hours of morning highlighted by devotional Aarti of Mataji.

