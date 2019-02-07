Bhutan Monk interacts with students at LPU

Jaswant Singh Gandam

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: His Eminence Tsugla Lopen of Central Monk Body in Bhutan, Venerable Samten Dorji visited Lovely Professional University where he interacted with hundreds of Bhutanese students.

Entering the central monk body at tender age of 8, the protagonist of Buddhist philosophy, Tsugla Lopen Samten Dorji has held many prestigious positions in Central Monastery of Bhutan.

For his humane endeavors and contributions towards Buddhism, he has been honored with International Buddhist Peace Award by the US-based International University of Morality (Bangkok).

Addressing students of Bhutan, he advised them: “Learn to care and control your mind in whatever you act and say, as your all actions and speeches, good or bad, come out of your mind. Avoid simple actions like stealing, drinking, dishonesty. Try to be good and help others on needs.”

Talking about studies, he guided them, “Remain away from all kinds of stresses as your main aim in a foreign country is to be successful in your studies. Your parents have sacrificed a lot by having faith in you to emerge successful. During three-four years of your courses, try to be fruitful and always be happy about the hard efforts you put forward for that. Your hardships will certainly make you gain in the end. Learn more and more from your teachers and ever be thankful to your teachers, parents and the country, all of those hopes and want to see you successful. Be useful to the society instead of being mere worthless; keep on working hard.”

Sharing views about all types of religions, H E Tsugla Lopen preached: “In following religion, you do not have to be in the dress of a monk. Learn about patience, tolerance, honesty by working and behaving on allied parameters.” Making students understand difference between the proportions of ‘shame’ and ‘guilt’, he asked them to avoid all actions related to these factors, including drugs. In this regard, he briefed them that ‘shame’ comes from within and ‘guilt’ is that negative action which is wittingly repeated.

Prior to this, he met LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal, Director Division of International Affairs Aman Mittal and other senior officials of the University.

Minister-ranking member of the Council for Religious Affairs in Bhutan, H E Tsugla Lopen is in charge of activities pertaining to the study and contemplation of the scriptural traditions along with the five sciences.

