Big B takes a dig at Aussie media for comparing Kohli to Trump

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has slammed Australian media for comparing Indian skipper Virat Kohli to US President Donald Trump.

The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday had compared Kohli to Trump, saying “Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport”.

“Aussie media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !!…Thank you Aussie media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT,” Bachchan, 74, tweeted.

The comparison comes after Kohli accused the Australian players of trolling Team India physio Patrick Farhart during the Ranchi Test.

Australian daily also alleged that Kohli launched an attack on skipper Steve Smith and the Australian team where he accused of them being systematic cheats, but refused to apologies or provide any concrete evidence.–PTI