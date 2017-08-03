Big flood relief service by NGOs

CHICAGO: Due to the recent heavy rains, many villages in the Banaskantha region of Gujarat were flooded.

In a quick response BAPS organization stepped in for rendering help and an initial consignment of 30,000 food packets (10,000 prepared at the BAPS Mandir in Deesa, 10,000 at the BAPS Mandir in Atladra, 5,000 prepared at the BAPS Mandir in Gandhinagar and 5,000 prepared at the BAPS Mandir in Ahmedabad) were distributed in the affected villages under the guidance and support of the collector, Mamlatdar and other officials by 10 sadhus and 250 volunteers divided into five teams.

Villages reached include Kansari, Jerda, Pancharva, Kochasana, Tetoda, Rakhpura and others. The BAPS flood relief work will continue until the rains subside.

Sreedhar Damle adds:

Sewa International too has stepped into render help and has announced setting up a fund for the flood victims

Hundreds of people are marooned in several regions of Gujarat. The state is battling one of the worst floods in recent history. Several districts are submerged leaving a trail of death and destruction. The toll in the devastating floods has reached nearly 120 dead. Tens of thousands have been evacuated.

Thousands of families are still stranded and awaiting their turn across the state.

Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts are among the worst affected and have received heavy rainfall. Sewa is on the ground running rescue and relief operations. It has made strong appeal to community service oriented people across the country to donate or render help generously.

Sewa has raised millions of dollars and managed complex relief and rehab projects for Uttarakhand disaster (2013), Nepal Earthquake (2015) and Chennai Floods (2016), etc.

Vinesh Virani adds:

Art of Living, a premier charitable and social organization in India with number of facilities abroad too, has stepped in rendering its help for the flood affected victims and regions in Gujarat. According to reports,

1,20,000 food packets and truckloads of supplies have been distributed by Art of Living volunteers working tirelessly in Gujarat’s flood affected areas.

The efforts continue and more victims would be helped in coming days.

Nimish Jani

