Bihar Class 12 Topper turns out to be a fraud

Ganesh Kumar, the arts stream topper of 12th class from the Bihar board, was arrested on Friday with his result cancelled, on the accusation of fraud. The topper from NSJN Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya is a 42 years old man who scored 82.6% in his board examinations.

This has again brought the blatant education system of Bihar into the limelight, where cheating scams are quite common. In the year 2016, Ruby Rai had ended up in a dispute when it was found out that she, an arts topper of 12th class, had no knowledge of Political Science.

Although his age is 42, he declared it as 24 for the examinations.

“We have decided to lodge an FIR against him and he will be arrested soon. His result and candidature stands suspended,” said the BSEB chairman, Anand Kishor.

A notice has been sent to Kumar to elaborate his behavior within 3 days.

With Kumar out of the picture, Neha Kumari of LNGRS Plus Two Girl’s School in Rajnagar, Madhubani is most likely to become the topper, with a score of 80.6%. –News Source

Comments

comments