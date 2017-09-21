Bikini defense

Taapsee Pannu, known for her strong and powerful roles on the silver screen, defended herself over social media in a quirky way after being slammed by a follower for wearing a bikini in her upcoming film ‘Judwaa 2’.

Taapsee shared two photographs of herself on Twitter to promote new song ‘Aa toh sahi’. However, one Twitter user didn’t seem to like her in a bikini, and wrote a post in Hindi. “In our country, we have freedom of expression, so why don’t you remove the remaining clothes also. Your brother must be feeling proud of you after watching this.”

In response to that, Taapsee wrote, “Sorry, Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega (Sorry I don’t have a brother, otherwise I would’ve asked him and told you. But for now, a sister’s reply will work)?”

