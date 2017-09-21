Please set up your API key!

India Post

Bikini defense

Bikini defense
September 21
07:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Taapsee Pannu, known for her strong and powerful roles on the silver screen, defended herself over social media in a quirky way after being slammed by a follower for wearing a bikini in her upcoming film ‘Judwaa 2’.

Taapsee shared two photographs of herself on Twitter to promote new song ‘Aa toh sahi’. However, one Twitter user didn’t seem to like her in a bikini, and wrote a post in Hindi. “In our country, we have freedom of expression, so why don’t you remove the remaining clothes also. Your brother must be feeling proud of you after watching this.”

In response to that, Taapsee wrote, “Sorry, Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega (Sorry I don’t have a brother, otherwise I would’ve asked him and told you. But for now, a sister’s reply will work)?”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Presence not felt Contrary to the perception that Indians are making their presence felt in Hollywood, actor Tisca Chopra says “we have not yet begun in the West”. The 43-year-old actor says only...
  • Not a man-hater A lot of people saw her as a man-hater, but Kangana Ranaut says that was not the case as she had “friends and most of them are men”. “I am...
  • SRK scores 28 mn Shah Rukh Khan now has a Twitter family of 28 million. Shah Rukh, 51, is an avid user of social media where he updates about his personal and professional life....
  • Bikini defense Taapsee Pannu, known for her strong and powerful roles on the silver screen, defended herself over social media in a quirky way after being slammed by a follower for wearing...
  • Jail band Working on ‘Lucknow Central’ wasn’t like working on any other Bollywood film for Diana Penty, who plays the role of NGO worker Gayatri Kashyap, who helps jail inmates to form...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.