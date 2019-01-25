Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries

Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India.

Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also as the town for meditation.

Bir is considered as one of the best spots in the world for paragliding and it hosts the World Paragliding Championship every year. The take-off site is called Billing and the landing site is Bir and the overall altitude change is around 800m.

The town of Bir is also an important centre of spiritual studies and meditation. There is a major Tibetan community settlement in this town and the culture of Bir is highly influenced by Tibetan culture. This town is the hub of adventure-sports activities and paragliding spots are abundant here.

These activities are safe and all standards of safety are taken care of. People can also go for trekking in one of the most picturesque routes in Himachal Pradesh. Besides this the Deer Park and the Bir Tea Factory are must-visits.

Places to Visit:

Paragliding in Bir Billing: Bir-Billing is considered as one of the top three paragliding sites in the world. Known as the Paragliding capital of India, Bir attracts adventure-seekers from throughout the country and the world. Hence, some of the best time that you might spend here might be with your feet in the air.

As exciting and thrilling as it is, the activity of paragliding is set amid the lush green meadows with starting point at Billing (2400 m) and landing takes place in the fields at Western Edge of Tibetan Colony in Chowgan (Bir, towards 14 km south). While the experienced get to do a solo show, a novice gets an adventure full ride in a two-seater glider with a skilled instructor.

Proper training programs and certification courses are available for novices. Bir also hosts the Paragliding pre-world cup during the month of October.

Hand gliding: Another adventure sport which majorly attracts adventure seekers from all over the country, hand gliding is a popular sport which requires training for participation. Billing (14 km) is the launch pad for the hand gliders and Bir is the landing site.

Nature Walks and meditation at Sherab Ling Monastery: The natural beauty of this little town, with a colorful Tibetan influence can be taken in and truly experienced by talking walks around the place.

The nature walks commence from Bir Tibetan Colony to Baijnath via Sherab Ling monastery and take the tourists from beautiful forests and tea gardens. The Sherab Ling Monastery also offers periodic courses in Buddhist meditation and philosophy. You will also find a colorful cluster of more Buddhist monasteries and temples in the area.

Bir Road: There is a modest yet colorful culture of shopping in Bir, with a handful of local markets with much of the everyday hustle-bustle.

For one such market, visit the Bir Road. In case you ask for directions, specify that you wish to visit the market or ‘bazaar’, since the name is often confused with a stretch of road leading to a highway

Bir Tea Factory: This cooperative located near the Bir Bazaar, is another tourist spot in the area.

With tea gardens and plantations brimming around the town, it is only natural to have a factory which also offer tours inside, for an insight into the tea manufacturing process.

Chokling Monastery: This is one of the most popular monasteries in Bir and houses a grand and huge stupa as well as an enthralling statue of Padmasambhava. This monastery is located in the Bir Tibetan colony.

Dharmalaya Institute: The institute is an eco-campus where one can volunteer for a number of environmental programs such as organic farming, sustainable village development, green building etc as well as a number of recreational activities like meditation and yoga.

One can stay here for long term programs as well as participate in a shorter workshop.

Deer Park Institute: The Deer Park Institute is a centre for the study of classical Indian wisdom traditions where you can enroll in programs on meditation, philosophy, art and culture, Yoga and healing arts, Buddhism and more.

If you are here for a shorter period of time check out the occasional meditation retreats and workshops here.

What is the best time to visit Bir Billing?

The summers during the months of April to June are pleasant. This is the best time to visit Bir.

At an altitude of 5000 feet, Bir Billing almost touches the clouds and is genuinely one of the most stunning places in the north. There are two seasonal times to visit Bir – from March to May and from late September to November.

The monsoons receive light to heavy rainfall and the area might be prone to landslides. Winters are harsh with temperatures falling to sub-zero levels.

October & November are the ideal months for flying in autumn and March to May i.e. spring is also flyable but conditions are very strong in spring with thermals of 6-12 meters/sec and a cloud base of 4000 to 6000 meters.

How to Reach

By Air: Kangra airport in Gaggal, Dharamshala, is the nearest airport, which is 67.6 km. away from Bir. The Pathankot railway station is connected to the major cities of the country and the Dharamshala airport is connected to Delhi and Kullu.

By Rail: Ahju is the nearest railway station, only 3 km. away from Bir. The nearest broad gauge railway station is Pathankot; 142.2 km. away from Bir.

By Road: One can take a taxi or a bus from Pathankot to Bir. Regular bus services ply to and from Bir, through a well-connected roadway network. Other airports close to Bir are in Chandigarh (290 km), Amritsar airport (260 km) and New Delhi (520 km).

