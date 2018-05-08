Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Bittersweet moment: Akshaye Khanna

Bittersweet moment: Akshaye Khanna
May 08
11:43 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Akshaye Khanna, who was in the national capital to receive his father Vinod Khanna’s posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, said it is a “bittersweet moment” for the family.

“We are really proud as a family. It is a bittersweet moment for us. I wish my father was here to receive this award. I am missing him. It is an emotional day for us,” Akshaye told PTI.

The “Mom” star was accompanied by stepmother Kavita Daftary at the ceremony.

Khanna, who died on April 27 last year at the age of 70 after battling cancer, was active in Bollywood till the very end. His last few memorable screen outings were in Salman Khans “Dabangg” series and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dilwale” in 2015. –PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Bittersweet moment: Akshaye Khanna NEW DELHI: Akshaye Khanna, who was in the national capital to receive his father Vinod Khanna’s posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, said it is a “bittersweet moment” for the family. “We...
  • Tearful honor National awards presented to kin of Sridevi & Vinod Khanna NEW DELHI: Two months after she died tragically, Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor collected the late...
  • Love it or not, Facebook launches dating service NEW YORK: Facebook doesn’t think hookups are meaningful and doesn’t want you to date your friends – but it’s known for a long time that its vast map of human...
  • Rajkummar Rao doesn’t like easy roles MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao says he loves roles that test his limits as there is no fun in doing something that comes “easily and naturally” to him. The actor is known...
  • Akshay likes scripts about solutions, not problems Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, whose latest films offer entertainment with a message, said he gets many scripts on the country’s issues, but he is more interested in the solutions to...
  • Lifestyle habits to add 10 years to your life Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, keeping a healthy body weight, not drinking too much alcohol, and not smoking during adulthood may add over a decade to the life expectancy...
  • Boy Scouts change name to admit girls NEW YORK: For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the group says that...
  • Swimming-pool landscaping: pretty with a minimum of debris Landscaping around an outdoor swimming pool requires no-muss, no-fuss plant selections. The pool can be a flowery focal point, but don’t open it to litter from leaves and limbs. “Both...
  • The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for third season LOS ANGELES: Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement at the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event in New...
  • Versace to launch furniture range in India NEW DELHI: Italian fashion and lifestyle major Gianni Versace is planning to bring in its range of furniture in India to tap the fast-growing luxury market here. At present, furniture...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.