Bittersweet moment: Akshaye Khanna

NEW DELHI: Akshaye Khanna, who was in the national capital to receive his father Vinod Khanna’s posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, said it is a “bittersweet moment” for the family.

“We are really proud as a family. It is a bittersweet moment for us. I wish my father was here to receive this award. I am missing him. It is an emotional day for us,” Akshaye told PTI.

The “Mom” star was accompanied by stepmother Kavita Daftary at the ceremony.

Khanna, who died on April 27 last year at the age of 70 after battling cancer, was active in Bollywood till the very end. His last few memorable screen outings were in Salman Khans “Dabangg” series and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dilwale” in 2015. –PTI

