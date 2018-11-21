BJP chief demands white paper on state of economy

Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA, Punjab: Maintaining that Punjab government had become defunct, Punjab BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik has advised CM Captain Amarinder Singh to either perform or quit.

Talking to newsmen here, Malik alleged that there was undeclared emergency in state. Reminding the Congress that emergency was baby of the party as its then PM Indira Gandhi had paralyzed the country by clamping it in 1975, Malik asked Captain Amarinder Singh to declare economic emergency in state.

“Since the state economy has gone to dogs and there was already undeclared emergency, CM should better declare economic emergency formally”, remarked Malik.

Malik claimed that state employees were not being paid salaries nor was any development work being done as the state government’s coffers were empty. Malik demanded that the CM should issue a white paper on economic plight and his government’s performance during the last two years.

Malik claimed that neither CM nor ministers nor party MLAs went to the people or attended their offices.

Without naming Manpreet Singh Badal, he said that state Finance minister had gone on mute ‘Moni Baba’ (silent one) a’la Congress party’s Ex-PM (read Manmohan Singh) as his portfolio was penniless.

“On the contrary, Local Bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was treating politics like ‘laughter challenge’(a comedy show in which Sidhu figured) and making tall announcements of grants that would never reach their destination. Calling Sidhu a ‘jumlebaz’(one who uses catchy phrases and one-liners), Malik alleged that the former thought as if ministry could also be run with guffaws or clappings which he did abundantly on ‘rang-manch’(stage/TV).

“He has made his ministry a ‘mazak’ (joke) and his declarations of grants of thousands of rupees a ‘tadee’ (clappings)”, quipped Malik.

Accusing state government of unleashing reign of terror in Punjab, Malik said that it had not fulfilled a single promise enshrined in its manifesto.

“Neither jobs are given to youths nor has the menace of drugs curbed”, he remarked.

“Farmers, employees, women, ex-servicemen, senior citizens, students all have been betrayed by Congress government by reneging on promises”, he continued.

Calling upon Punjabis to teach Congress a befitting lesson in coming Lok Sabha polls, Malik claimed that panacea of all ills afflicting Punjab laid in re-enthroning SAD-BJP government in state.

Denying any differences between SAD-BJP, Malik claimed that the alliance was as solid as a rock as it was a principled alliance.

Earlier, in meeting with party leaders, Malik asked them to strengthen party at booth level.

Local MLA and party’s Doaba incharge Som Parkash Kainth, municipal Corporation Mayor Arun Khosla, party’s Block President Paramjit Singh Chachoki, senior leaders Rakesh Duggal, Ramesh Sachdeva and party councilors attended the meeting.

