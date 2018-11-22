BJP committed to building Ram temple in Ayodhya: Amit Shah

JAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday reiterated that his party was committed to building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and it would not change its stand.

He also exuded confidence of forming next government at the Centre in 2019 with a majority higher than that of the present one despite the Congress’ bid to forge a grand alliance.

Shah made the remarks while interacting with youths at a function here. He targeted the Congress and asked youths and party workers to ensure BJP’s victory in the state for its unhindered progress.

“The BJP is committed to building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shah said, adding there was no question of diluting or changing the party’s stand.

The BJP president, however, said the matter was in the Supreme Court and the party wanted a ‘nyayik samadhan’ (judicial resolution) of the dispute.

Shah accused the Congress of talking of forging ‘mahagathbandhan’ to confuse the voters and urged the BJP workers and supporters not to be swayed by the Congress’ propaganda.

During his interaction with the youths at Jaipur’s Tagore School auditorium, the BJP president fielded questions from participants present there as well at six other locations in Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Shah also highlighted the work of the state and the Union governments and the BJP’s vision for the youths and development.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the party’s state unit president Madan Lal Saini and other leaders were also present in the programme.

Later during the day, Shah held a roadshow in Bikaner in support of the party candidates. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present in the roadshow from Jassusar Gate to Jungarh Fort. PTI

