Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

BJP creating nuisance, crisis to fizzle out soon: Kumaraswamy

BJP creating nuisance, crisis to fizzle out soon: Kumaraswamy
January 16
17:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amid a political turmoil in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destablise the government, but expressed confidence that the current crisis would fizzle out soon.

Kumaraswamy, who is preoccupied with pre-budget consultation meetings in Bengaluru, also dismissed reports of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the likely resignation of four Congress ministers from the state cabinet.

He stressed that the Congress-JD(S) ties were “strong” and the parties would together fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the coalition government in a significant turn to the political war that erupted in the state, with both sides venting their fears of poaching.

“There is no plan to meet Modi. No Congress ministers are resigning. No MLAs from Congress or JD(S) will resign and shift to BJP. It is not going to happen. This nuisance has been created by the BJP,” Kumaraswamy told PTI.

Asserting that the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition was “stable and strong”, he said his MLAs will not fall for the offer made by the saffron party, adding that the current crisis will “fizzle out” in a day or two.

“My government is stable. Congress and JD(S) are together. We will be together even in the LoK Sabha elections,” Kumaraswamy said.

Attacking the BJP for trying to destablise the Karnataka government, the JD(S) leader sought to know why the saffron party has holed up its 104 MLAs in a resort in Gurgaon, Haryana at a time when the southern state was reeling under severe drought in 165 taluks.

“BJP has exposed itself before the nation how desperately it wants to come back to power. They have made a fool of themselves before people. They have made a mockery of our democracy by offering huge amount to some of our JD(S) MLAs,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the BJP was “misleading” people with “false information” through media, especially local electronic channels.

In the 224-member state assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides Speaker. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.