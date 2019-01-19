Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

BJP govt failed on all fronts: Naidu

BJP govt failed on all fronts: Naidu
January 19
13:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country.

“The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country,” Naidu said after reaching here to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega Opposition rally on Saturday.

“We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said.

When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, Naidu said, “Tomorrow is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.