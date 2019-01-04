Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

BJP govt has given Rs 50,000-cr aid to Maha farmers: Fadnavis

BJP govt has given Rs 50,000-cr aid to Maha farmers: Fadnavis
January 04
10:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AURANGABAD (Maha): The BJP-led government in Maharashtra has given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 crore to farmers in the last four-and-a-half years, much more than the erstwhile Congress-NCP administration, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Thursday.

Fadnavis said his government is working for the poor and common people and a slew of welfare schemes have been implemented for them in the state.

He said the BJP-led government is committed to farmer welfare and since taking charge in October 2014, it has provided Rs 50,000 crore in financial aid to cultivators.

More help will be made available to farmers, he said.

In comparison, the previous Congress-NCP government had given only Rs 20,000 crore-Rs 22,000 crore to farmers in 15 years of its rule, said Fadnavis.

He was speaking after the inauguration of construction work of an administrative building, a government guest house and other development works at Phulambri tehsil here in central Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said his government is known for taking “speedy” decisions and giving priority to providing facilities to the people in rural areas.

The CM said the government has made all arrangements to provide relief in drought-affected areas.

More funds have been sought from the Centre for drought relief, Fadnavis said.

He said two lakh farmers have been given electricity pumps in the Marathwada region and this has helped them a lot in irrigation. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.