BJP high command to decide on contesting Srinagar, Anantnag LS bypolls

JAMMU: The BJP today said its high command will take the final decision on fielding candidates for the bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats scheduled for April 9 and 12 respectively.

“The final decision on the matter shall be taken by the party high command at Delhi,” BJP National Vice-President and J&K In-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna said here.

Khanna, who was chairing a meeting of party leaders here, said during his visit to Srinagar, the feedback of the workers for party’s participation in the forthcoming Parliament elections in two constituencies in Valley was sought.

“The feedbacks will be discussed in core group and election committee,” he said.

Khanna, who concluded the two-day long visit to Kashmir, said had told media persons in Srinagar yesterday that BJP will decide on fielding candidates for the bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats keeping in mind its aim to bolster the NDA government at the Centre.

“We took the view of the party workers on the bypolls and we will discuss that within our team here. We will then convey to the central leadership on whether the Jammu and Kashmir unit wants to contest the polls or not. Whatever the central leadership decides, we will implement that decision,” Khanna had told reporters.

Significantly, the PDP which is BJP’s alliance partner in Jammu and Kashmir, has already fielded Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat while Nazir Ahmad Khan is its candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Opposition NC and Congress have entered into a seat sharing agreement for the bypolls. NC has fielded its president Farooq Abdullah from Srinagar while state Congress chief G A Mir will contest from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.–PTI