BJP leaders revolt outside Kejriwal’s residence due to ‘Water Crisis’

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa exhibited a protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over the water crisis in the capital.

The two leaders were accompanied by a few party workers and reached the CM’s Civil Lines residence, demanding to meet him regarding the issue. However, the officials present at his residence refused to let them in, saying that he had a busy schedule.

The two leaders broke pitchers outside the CM’s house, in protest, while accusing him of ‘holidaying’ on a working day.

“We were trying to meet the chief minister for the last two days but an appointment was refused. His officials made us wait for two hours and later said he was busy. We decided to meet him at his residence but he went away through the back door,” Verma and Sirsa claimed.

They even tried to meet Kejriwal at the South Avenue, where he had a meeting with Mamta Banerjee, but were stopped by the police at a barricade.

“We have received thousands of complaints from residents of West Delhi in the last few days regarding the acute water shortage,” Sirsa said. -PTI

