Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

BJP MLA Manvendra Singh joins Congress

BJP MLA Manvendra Singh joins Congress
October 17
17:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, who is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Singh met Congress president Rahul Gandhi before joining the party in the presence of leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pande and Randeep Surjewala.

The party announced the move at a press conference.

Congress leaders believe his joining the party will help bring in Rajput votes in the assembly polls.PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Ravan Dahan 2018

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.