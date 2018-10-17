BJP MLA Manvendra Singh joins Congress

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, who is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Singh met Congress president Rahul Gandhi before joining the party in the presence of leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pande and Randeep Surjewala.

The party announced the move at a press conference.

Congress leaders believe his joining the party will help bring in Rajput votes in the assembly polls.PTI

