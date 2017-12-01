BJP on way to big victory in UP civic polls

As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) neared victory on 14 out of 16 Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nigam elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the result to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that result is an eye opener for all those linking it to Gujarat elections. BJP is leading in seats, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Faizabad and Moradabad municipal corporations, while the BSP was ahead in Jhansi and Agra municipal corporations.

The elections were conducted in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 and the voter turnout was around 52.4 per cent. Over 3.36 crore voters exercised their rights at 36,269 polling booths in the state to decide the fate of 79,113 candidates. Many had called UP Civic Poll a referendum to the eight-month rule of Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his congratulations to CM Adityanath and party workers on the BJP’s emphatic victory.

Comments

comments