Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi over IT notice to Vadra

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi over IT notice to Vadra
June 27
16:43 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Congress President Rahul Gandhi – Sambit Patra, BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP lashed out at the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the income tax notice to his brother-in-law and asked as to why was he silent on the issue.

“Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya and Robert Vadra, the epitome of corruption during the Congress-led UPA government, are now feeling the heat of the law. They are feeling insecure,” the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

Income Tax department had issued a notice to Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Crore for the year 2010-11, he said, adding the law is now catching up with the corrupt in the country.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn’t he call it out,” Patra asked.

He further said Mallya and Vadra both violated the law and flourished during the Congress-led UPA government.

Talking about Mallya, Patra said that he has travelled a long way from being “the king of good times to poster boy of bank default.”

“Fugitive tycoon Mallya was happy during the UPA era and sad now. Now you can judge how we treat a defaulter and how the UPA treated them, “he said.

Patra also claimed that Mallya wrote a letter to Chidambaram in 2013, seeking favors with regards to loan disbursals. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • Polls

    Can President's Rule Secure Jammu & Kashmir?

    • Yes (71%, 5 Votes)
    • No (29%, 2 Votes)

    Total Voters: 7

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.