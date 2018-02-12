BJP ropes in McCann for branding UP as tourism hub

LUCKNOW: Pulling out all the stops to sell Uttar Pradesh as an emerging tourism hub, the state government has roped in Indian arm of McCann Erickson for its branding, the CEO of which is eminent lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi.

And the state’s new tagline is: “UP nahi dekha toh India nahi dekha”, Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi informed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today.

“We are committed to promote tourism sector in a big way and Prasoon Joshi’s McCann has been engaged for its branding. The catchy tagline ‘UP nahi dekha toh India Nahi dekha’ (If you have not seen UP, then you have not seen India too) is attracting attention,” the minister said while replying to a question raised by Congress member Aradhana Mishra in the assembly.

She added that the government is focusing on developing infrastructure facilities of tourism spots and their beautification.

“Ramayana, Buddha, Krishna, Spiritual and other circuits are being developed under various schemes. Mahotsavas were also held in a number of districts to promote tourism and showcase local talents,” Joshi said.

When Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu asked the minister about what the government has done to ensure air connectivity, she replied, “five MOUs have been signed for air connectivity.”

Boasting about the work done by her government for tourism sector, she claimed that what the BJP did in last 10 months had not been done by previous governments, even in past 40 years.

The minister asserted that tourism has been the focus area of UP Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath, something she said could also be used to generate employment.-PTI

