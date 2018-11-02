Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

BJP-SAD activists protest delay in SC scholarship

BJP-SAD activists protest delay in SC scholarship
November 02
12:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BJP-SAD activists, led by BJP’s MLA Som Parkash Kainth and Akali leader Sarwan Singh Kular, during the protest

Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra

PHAGWARA: A large number of  BJP-SAD activists, including women, held demonstration, protest march and rally here to express resentment over criminal delay in release of  Rs 327 crore grant of Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme meant for scheduled caste/scheduled tribes students studying in colleges and universities.

Led jointly by BJP’s Phagwara MLA Som Parkash Kainth and SAD stalwart cum SGPC member Sarwan Singh Kular, the activists marched to SDM’s office and presented a memorandum to SDM Dr (Mrs) Sumit Mudh for its onward submission to Punjab Chief minister.

Councilors, including lady representatives, and office-bearers of both the alliance partners took part in the protest.

Addressing their rally, Kainth and Kular claimed that Modi government had released Rs 327 crore to Punjab government for Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. “But Congress government of Punjab had ssyphonedoff this Central government amount for other purposes, thus playing with the future of SC/ST students,” they alleged.

Reminding state CM that education of SC/ST students depended on this Central government scholarship scheme, they warned Punjab government that they would not allow the government to put in peril the future of SC/ST students.

They said, “Education is right of every individual. Anyone wanting to study has the right to study. It is the moral duty of state government to ensure that there was no hurdle in its way”.

Alleging that Congress government had reneged on its poll promise enshrined in its manifesto that it will ensure education provision without any hindrance, both Kainth and Kular said that the state government was showing high-handedness not to students alone but also indulging in  ‘dhakka’(injustice) against every section of society.

Addressed to Punjab CM, the memorandum sought solid steps for immediate release of the grant, failing which it warned of a stepped- up stir.

Corporation’s Senior Deputy Mayor Surinder Singh Walia, senior lady councilor Sarabjit Kaur, promising councilor Anurag Mankhand,BJP Mandal President Paramjit Singh Pamma and SAD Block President Ranjit Singh Chandi also spoke

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India have Invited Trump for R-day?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • The most wonderful fact is that I exist Michael Mayne My subject is wonder, and my starting point is so obvious it often escapes us. It is me, sitting at a table looking out on the world. It...
  • The dis-ease of trying is eased in Silence Sunyata (Alfred Emmanuel Sorensen) In Silence, we close our outward eyes and our clever minds to perceptions. Then in ourselves awakens Memory: The power of steady vision and clear Remembrance...
  • Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th November Aries (21 March – 20 April) Beginning of the week indicates the problems of mood swings for you. You shall have to keep your patience intact. From 3rd November the...
  • Unique singing competition for visually-impaired: Judges, musicians & anchor too were disabled Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: Punarjot, an NGO wedded to the mission of ‘Corneal Blindness Free World’, and Cambridge International School (CIS), Phagwara organized a state-level singing competition...
  • US NRI organizes Marathon for Mankind Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: A Marathon for Mankind (‘Ik Daur Manukhta De Naam’) was organized here to strengthen inter-faith amity, communal harmony, universal brotherhood and global peace, besides spreading...
  • Dangerous trend of migration overtaking Punjab Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Pointing to the dangerous trend of migration during the last 25 years in Punjab, Punjabi columnists and writers here...
  • Safai Commission team meets President, PM Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: A seven-member delegation of National Safai Commission, including a woman member, met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
  • 3000 km cycle yatra for Punjabi promotion Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: Tejinder Singh Mansa, who is currently on a 3000-Km long cycle yatra of various parts of Punjab for promotion of Punjabi language, has advocated primacy...
  • BJP-SAD activists protest delay in SC scholarship Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra PHAGWARA: A large number of  BJP-SAD activists, including women, held demonstration, protest march and rally here to express resentment over criminal delay in release of  Rs...
  • Shiv Sena warns on crackers with pictures of deities Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Shiv Sena Punjab has warned vendors of crackers not to sell fireworks carrying pictures of Hindu deities. Sena’s Senior state Vice-President...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.