BJP victory is win of Modi’s devt agenda against politics of appeasement: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah today said the party’s victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is the win of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda against the politics of casteism and appeasement.

In a series of tweets, Shah attributed the party’s victory in Gujarat to Modi’s popularity and the public welfare works carried by the Centre and the state government.

The victory of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls is a win of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda against the politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement, he tweeted.

Shah greeted people and party workers in both states and thanked them for reposing their faith in the BJP.

The BJP chief also congratulated and complimented the party’s state leaders in both states for the victory.-PTI

