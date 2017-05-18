Blake Lively to star in Nick Cassavetes’ next

Los Angeles: Gossip Girl starrer Blake Lively has been selected for a Mixed Martial Arts action movie “Bruised”. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the actress will be playing the role of a single mother with two jobs, who’s a former MMA fighter.

Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the flick will be produced by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk along with Linda Gottlieb and Guymon Casady of Management 360.

The shooting is supposed to begin in the month of September, this year. –PTI

