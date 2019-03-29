Blinded by anti-Modi sentiment, Cong stopped thinking in nation’s interest: PM

AKHNOOR (J-K): The Congress is blinded by its “anti-Modi approach” and has stopped thinking in the nation’s interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here Thursday, raising issues of national security and terrorism and questioning the party’s statements following the Balakot strike.

Addressing a rally in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu, his first in the state after national elections were announced on March 10, Modi claimed the speeches of Congress leaders receive applause in Pakistan.

The prime minister began his speech by greeting people in the local Dogri language and went to exhort them to vote for his party’s Jammu-Poonch candidate Jugal Kishore.

Modi said he was surprised at the Congress’ reaction to his government’s endeavour to teach a lesson to the enemies of the country.

“What has happened to the Congress party….the anti-Modi approach adopted by them has blinded them to the extent that they have stopped thinking in the interest of the nation,” Modi said.

When India conducted the air strike in Balakot on February 27, Congress leaders came out with statements which were not in favour of the country, he said.

“Is it the same Sardar Patel’s Congress who spent day and night for the unity and integrity of the country? I fail to understand if this is the Congress party of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who saw the dream of an independent India,” the PM said. “My soul is saying it is not.”

“What do you think?” he asked the people, who replied saying they agreed with the PM’s view.

“The entire country and its citizen are speaking in one voice but the Congressmen are speaking a different language,” Modi said.

The prime minister also questioned the Congress’ silence on National Conference’s Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone’s reported remarks purportedly in favour of Pakistan.

“I am surprised that they are aligning with such people who are against the interests of the nation,” Modi told the gathering.

He told them if they press the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol) button on the EVM on April 11, it will not only unnerve terrorists and their sympathisers within the country, but its bang would be heard across the border as well.

He also asked people of the state to remain vigilant against the policies of the National Conference and the PDP, a former ally of the BJP, for their alleged pro-separatist agendas.

“We imposed ban on groups involved in secession of the state from India, but these political parties opposed it,” the prime minister said.

Referring to the strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, the prime minister said the nation has shown its resolve to fight terrorism.

“Those running terrorist factory across the border are afraid and are living under a constant fear. This has happened for the first time that terrorists are forced to think 100 times before intruding into this side,” he told the rally at the border town.

He also said terrorists and their supporters in Pakistan are praying to get rid of him by losing these elections, but warned them against any misadventure against India.

“Terrorists and their supporters sitting across the border (in Pakistan) should know that any step against interests and security of India will prove them costly, Modi said.

“Pakistan is praying the ‘chowkidar’ somehow loses the elections so that this mixture of sorts (Opposition alliance) comes to power in Delhi,” he said.

Modi expressed concerns over difficulties being faced by border residents due to Pakistan shelling.

“I am concerned about it. Due to utter frustration, they are targeting our villages, our civilian population and their cattle. Please be assured that this will not continue for long,” he said.

Modi appealed people to turn up at polling booths in large numbers. PTI

Comments

comments