Bollywood’s Cine’ma’ Reema Lagoo Passes Away at 59

May 24
10:19 2017
Mumbai: Bollywood actress, Reema Lagoo, who is known for her dramatic roles as a mother, expired due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 59 on 18th May, 2017. The incident took place during the early hours of the morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

She had been complaining of severe chest pain and was admitted to the hospital during the late hours of the night.

“She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to the hospital at around 1 AM. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 AM.” her son-in-law, Vinay Waikul said.

“She was perfectly fine and had no health issues… so it is really shocking for all of us that she is no more with us.” he added. – PTI

