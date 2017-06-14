Bolt plans a big bash for his retirement

Planning his retirement in August, Usain Bolt has stated that he would be looking forward to a big party, while launching his final season on Saturday. Known to be the fastest man on earth, this would be his last race in Jamaica.

“It is going to be a great reception,” the athlete said. “There is going to be one big party and it is going to be emotional. It will be the last time in front of my home crowd. I know it will be loud and the energy will be great. For me I am just going to go out with an open mind and see what happens. Jamaica knows when I show up, I give my all.”

For the 30 year old, the 2017 London World Championships are all about breaking his world records and not defeating his rivals.

“This season is for the fans,” said Bolt. “People want to see you break records. But there is no reason to want to break world records for me this season. It is about ending my career on a winning note.” he added. –AFP

