Bonding over Delhi
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Tushar Pandey, who have a connection with Delhi, have been bonding over the city while shooting for their film Chhichhore in Mumbai.
“We have so much fun on and off sets. Sushant and I have spoken so much about books as he too is an avid reader. Delhi is one of the most talked about topics,” Tushar said in a statement.
“Sushant is an absolutely wonderful person and a brilliant co-actor. He has an extremely positive energy and is always there to help,” he added.
Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Shraddha Kapoor. It will release in August 2019. IANS