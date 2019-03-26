Bonding over Delhi

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Tushar Pandey, who have a connection with Delhi, have been bonding over the city while shooting for their film Chhichhore in Mumbai.

“We have so much fun on and off sets. Sushant and I have spoken so much about books as he too is an avid reader. Delhi is one of the most talked about topics,” Tushar said in a statement.

“Sushant is an absolutely wonderful person and a brilliant co-actor. He has an extremely positive energy and is always there to help,” he added.

Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Shraddha Kapoor. It will release in August 2019. IANS

Comments

comments