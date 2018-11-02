Something went wrong with the connection!

Bookings jump 60 per cent for top 10 cities

November 02
2018
MUMBAI: Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Shimla have emerged as the most preferred domestic destinations for couples and solo travelers for the upcoming winter vacations, with over 45 per cent travel bookings made by them, a report said.
Ahead of the holiday season, hotel bookings have jumped more than 60 per cent in the top 10 cities over last year, the report by hospitality firm OYO said.

The maximum bookings have emerged for leisure and non-leisure destinations, including Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Shimla, it added.
The report revealed that urban Indians are taking short holiday breaks to escape their hectic schedules, with a majority of these travelers being couples and individuals.

“A paradigm shift is occurring in the travel behavior of urban Indians. Unlike past years, many travelers are now open to impulse travel, which has spurred an exponential rise in spur-of-the-moment bookings,” said Burhanuddin Pithawala, vice-president, conversions, OYO.
The report also said that solo and couple travelers are the most significant contributors to bookings received during winter vacations, witnessing almost 45 per cent growth compared with the same season last year. PTI

