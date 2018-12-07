Books on President Kovind’s speeches to be launched on Dec 8

NEW DELHI: Books on selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind will be launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday, a statement said Thursday.

To disseminate selected speeches of the president, the Directorate of Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be launching the books — ‘The Republican Ethic’ and ‘Loktantra Ke Swar’ at Vigyan Bhawan.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj would be the Guest of Honour at the launch that will be attended by Information and Broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, among others.

The books are a collection of 95 of his selected speeches out of a total of 243 speeches made by the president in the first year of his office. PTI

