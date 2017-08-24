Please set up your API key!

India Post

Boston Indians celebrate I-Day with fervor

August 24
07:01 2017
A section of the gathering to celebrate India Day

Boston: The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) celebrated enthusiastically India’s 70th Independence Day at Hatch Shell in Boston on Sunday, August 20.

The theme this year was ‘Unity in Diversity.’ Many children from New England area showcased their cultural talents at the Hatch Memorial Shell in front of thousands of spectators who came with family members, friends and neighbors. Performances included some classical and folk dances from different states of India and many Bollywood dances.

Jaya Voruganti, President, IAGB, introduced the Executive Committee to the audience and spoke on the significance of India Day celebration in Boston from its inception. Zehra Khan, Director of IAGB, gave a welcome speech. The cultural program kicked off with dance and ended with dance. This program was generously supported by the Turkish Airlines. Turkish Airlines had offered two free round trip airline tickets to any of their global destinations through raffle prizes.

IAGB presented Youth Excellence award to High school students. Asli H. Basgmez-Leyanna, Regional Marketing & PR Representative New England, said, “Turkish Airlines is a global brand among the top-ten airlines in the world. It flies to 299 destinations across 120 countries. Our motto is “Widen Your World”: it is an appeal to discover the world.”

Syed Ali Rizvi, Director held the raffle draw.
Avinash Patil, Secretary, IAGB proposed vote of thanks to all the sponsors, various committee members, volunteers for their dedicated time and support. He also proposed warm thanks for the enthusiastic spectators of the event who made the event a success.

An elderly lady participant expressed, “The program was very entertaining with fusion dances and music. We hope, in the coming years, both adults and youngsters spend their national holidays playing healthy games like Kabaddi, Hockey, Kho Kho, and flying kites and remembering national heroes, freedom fighters, Jawans and farmers and also preserve our traditional and legendary folk and classical culture, music and dance in their real shape.”

Geetha Patil

