Bouncing back
While she has always been appreciated for her acting chops, Chitrangada Singh’s recent releases — ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ and ‘Baazaar’ — didn’t fare well at the box office. However, the actress says that back-to-back failures at the box office haven’t made her depressed.
Talking to a daily, the actress agreed that work did affect her a lot. However, she added that what really matters to her is her personal life. Chitrangda noted that if a person can bounce back from a rough patch in his/her personal life, like she did, they can deal with any crisis in the professional space.
She said while her experiences have not left her depressed, she was definitely heartbroken.