Boxer Amit Panghal defeats reigning Olympic champion to win 49kg gold

JAKARTA: Amit Panghal scripted a monumental upset to win the gold medal after beating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the 49kg final at the Asian Games in Jakarta. This was India’s first gold in boxing at these Asian Games and also their first-ever in this category across all Asian Games. India has only won nine golds in boxing since the sport was first introduced at the Asian Games in 1954.

This was also only India’s second medal at the Games in the men’s light-flyweight category. Their previous medal in this category had come through Birju Sah, who won bronze in 1994. Panghal, competing in his maiden Games, had previously met Dustamov in the AIBA World Championships quarterfinals last year in Hamburg, where he had lost 5-0.

With this win, India secured only its second boxing medal at the Games, after Vikas Krishan’s bronze post his withdrawal from the 75kg category – a rather dismal outing from the country that had won five medals, including one gold, in the 2014 edition. Entering the senior boxing circuit in 2016, 22-year-old Panghal won silver at the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year, along with a bronze at the Asian Championships in 2017. Incidentally, the semi-finals loss in the latter had also come against Dusmatov. Agencies. PTI

