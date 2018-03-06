Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB

BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB
March 06
09:26 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has said the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government is for shared benefit and not something which is being ‘imposed on any other country’.
Observing that AIIB and the BRI are two initiatives of the Chinese government, Jin said they will have positive impact on the development of region.
“AIIB is a multilateral developmental institution which operates by international standards and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is actually a platform inviting all countries to participate…India actually has huge potential of developing connectivity with neighboring countries and thereby having positive impact on development,” he said in an interview to PTI.

Jin further said the BRI is an initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and based on broad consultation and shared benefit, and “not something imposed on any other country”.
India has strong reservation over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and the Road Initiative.
The USD 50 billion CPEC project passes through Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) over which India has conveyed its protests to China. The area covers Karakoram mountain ranges, including the Siachen glacier.

India’s worries over the 3,000-km long CPEC project connecting Pakistan’s deep-water port Gwadar and China’s Xinjiang stem from the fact that Gwadar, which was taken over by the Chinese, will become a future naval base.
The Gwadar port across the waters from Mumbai’s port, housing the Indian Navy s western naval command, provides a berth for China in the Arabian Sea and to the Indian Ocean.
As of December 31, 2017, Beijing headquartered, AIIB’s board has approved 24 projects with a total amount of USD 4.23 billion in 14 member countries, including up to USD 1.07 billion in funding of five projects in India.

India is the second largest shareholder in AIIB and the country has been playing very important role in running the multilateral bank.
India holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China (29.9 per cent). -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US steel, aluminium tariffs likely to hurt economies, warns IMF WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that President Donald Trump’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium is likely to cause damage to the US and its trading...
  • ‘China won’t sit idly by if US harms trade’ BEIJING: China will not “sit idly by” if the US tries to hurt its economic interests, a top official said here after President Donald Trump sparked trade tensions between the...
  • China raises defence budget by 8.1% BEIJING: China has announced an 8.1 per cent hike in its defence expenditure for this year to a whopping USD 175 billion, which is over three times higher than India’s...
  • India, China to benefit from mitigation efforts NEW DELHI: The overall cost of implementing the Paris climate deal between 2020 and 2050 could be offset by savings made from reduced air pollution-related deaths and diseases, a new...
  • BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB NEW DELHI: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has said the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government is for shared benefit and not something which is...
  • ‘India to continue as fastest growing economy’ JAMMU: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has expressed confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades....
  • India 12th largest holder of US govt securities WASHINGTON: India’s exposure to US government securities rose sharply to a high of USD 144.7 billion at the end of 2017, according to latest official data. The country remained the...
  • Not ditched Tejas, production to go up: Nirmala NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will have to scale up production of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), asserting that the government has...
  • 87 cr bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar NEW DELHI: A month before the expiry of the deadline, around 80 per cent of bank accounts and 60 per cent of mobile connections have been linked with national biometric...
  • Rs 5000 cr Action Plan for Champion Sectors NEW DELHI: The government has approved an action plan for 12 champion services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality, for realizing their potential through establishment of an Rs 5,000 crore...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.