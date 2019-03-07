British NSA speaks to Ajit Doval, offers all help to fight terror

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor of the United Kingdom Mark Sedwill Thursday spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and offered all assistance, including intelligence-sharing, in dealing with any form of terrorism, official sources said.

Sedwill also expressed solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, they said, adding the call was initiated by the British NSA.

The British NSA said all assistance in dealing with any form of terrorism will be extended to India bilaterally through counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence-sharing and by bringing the perpetrators of terrorist attacks to justice, the sources added.

The telephonic conversation between the two NSAs came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan triggered by the Pulwama attack. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) claimed responsibility of the strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

On February 26, Indian Air Force combat jets struck JeM’s biggest terrorist training camp in Balakot deep inside Pakistan.

A day later, Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations. PTI

