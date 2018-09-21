Brookfield Residential’s BuyBy 2018 sales event is underway

Special Feature

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA: The clock is ticking on 2018, but your chance to save is just getting started! Purchase a new move-in ready Brookfield Residential home today at Emerson Ranch in Oakley or Boulevard in Dublin, and, when you move in by year’s end, you’ll take advantage of the special Buy By 2018 offer: a washer, dryer and refrigerator package!* So visit Citrus, Laurel, Huntington or Wilshire today to get the new year off to the perfect start.

Life’s best moments come into view at Citrus at Emerson Ranch in Oakley. Featuring 2,561 to 3,093 square feet, up to five bedrooms and four baths, these all-new single-family homes present three incredible designs with premium appointments and two-to three-car garages. Beautifully designed with warmth and style, Citrus has everything families need for the perfect home. With move-in ready residences offering up to $49,395 in included upgrades, pricing at Citrus starts from the high $500,000s.

The spacious new single-family homes at Laurel at Emerson Ranch in Oakley invite a simpler way of life with a genuine community and a family-friendly atmosphere. Striking one- and two-story open floor plans range in size from 2,228 to 3,564 square feet, featuring up to six bedrooms and four baths as well as stunning interiors, desirable appointments and two- to three-car garages. Pricing at Laurel starts from the high $500,000s, and right now you can get up to $52,370 in included upgrades at move-in ready homes.

Wilshire at Boulevard in Dublin is a new kind of scene that’s modern, fresh and open with space to breathe and room to relax. Presenting 1,691 to 3,480 square feet, these townhomes, flats and penthouses deliver details that let you live out your dreams, boasting up to five bedrooms and four baths plus two-car garages. Additionally, each home includes energy-efficient features throughout. New homes at Wilshire are priced from the mid $800,000s, and move-in ready homes include up to $149,470 in upgrades.

Inspired, original and in the mix, Huntington at Boulevard in Dublin is a place full of life. Three single-family home designs feature from 2,424 to 2,691 square feet, making it easy to play the host or share a meal. With up to five bedrooms and four baths, two-car garages and an exceptional array of features, you’re sure to find a home that’s your perfect fit. Pricing at Huntington starts from the low $1 millions, and you can receive up to $26,325 in upgrades at move-in ready homes.

Sales offices open daily from 10am to 6pm. Learn more atBrookfieldBuyBy2018.com.

Brookfield Residential Northern California (San Francisco Bay Area market), a division of Brookfield Residential Properties Inc., is a premier lifestyle provider that strives to create the best places to call home. We are a team of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals who have the passion and experience to craft exceptional new homes, neighborhoods and communities. In the San Francisco Bay Area market, we are respected as an award-winning innovator and are recognized for delivering consistent quality, design details and an outstanding customer experience.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders and operate our own homebuilding division. We also participate in select strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

*Valid on homes sold after September 1, 2018.Escrow must close on or before December 31, 2018.

