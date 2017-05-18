BSF Official kills Pakistani intruder at Gurdaspur

New Delhi: On March 27, 2017, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by a BSF official in the Gurdaspur area in Punjab. The incident took place along the International Border, where on-duty Border Security Force personnel discovered some movement near the Paharipur border post fence at the IB. Although the intruder was repeatedly told to back off, he didn’t pay any heed to it and was shot by the official.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Army has been firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the second successive day. Over 10,000 people have been affected due to this and 1100 locals have been forced out of their houses.

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh has warned Pakistan of brutal consequences if any misconduct takes place along the LoC because of it.

“Pakistani Army has resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0645 hours along the Line of Control in Rajouri sector,” said a spokesperson from the defence ministry. “The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on,” he added. –ANI

