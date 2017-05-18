Please set up your API key!

India Post

BSF Official kills Pakistani intruder at Gurdaspur

May 18
08:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New Delhi: On March 27, 2017, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by a BSF official in the Gurdaspur area in Punjab. The incident took place along the International Border, where on-duty Border Security Force personnel discovered some movement near the Paharipur border post fence at the IB. Although the intruder was repeatedly told to back off, he didn’t pay any heed to it and was shot by the official.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Army has been firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the second successive day. Over 10,000 people have been affected due to this and 1100 locals have been forced out of their houses.

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh has warned Pakistan of brutal consequences if any misconduct takes place along the LoC because of it.

“Pakistani Army has resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0645 hours along the Line of Control in Rajouri sector,” said a spokesperson from the defence ministry. “The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on,” he added. –ANI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • CBI raids Chidambaram and son’s premises New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the house of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as well as his son, Karti Chidambaram on 16th May, 2017, after a case...
  • Blake Lively to star in Nick Cassavetes’ next Los Angeles: Gossip Girl starrer Blake Lively has been selected for a Mixed Martial Arts action movie “Bruised”. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the actress will be playing the role of...
  • Rupee goes down 6 Paise against Dollar Mumbai: The Indian Rupee took a minor drop of 6 paise, creating its value of 64.11 against the US Dollar in the opening session on May 16, 2017. However, according...
  • Hillary Clinton launches “Onward Together” Washington: Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate, commenced ‘Onward Together’, her new political action group. This initiation has been taken to fight the President Donald Trump’s agenda and raise...
  • BSF Official kills Pakistani intruder at Gurdaspur New Delhi: On March 27, 2017, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by a BSF official in the Gurdaspur area in Punjab. The incident took place along the International Border,...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.