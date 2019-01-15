Buddha circuit train from February 14

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence its journey from February 14 from Nagpur.

The train, ‘Samantha Express’, has been launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Addressing a press conference here, IRCTC Group General Manager Arvind Malkhede said the train is offering one of the most affordable tour packages.

The train will cover Chaityabhoomi (Mumbai), Mhow (Indore), Bodhgaya (Gaya), Sarnath (Varanasi), Lumbini (Nautanwa), Kushinagar (Gorakhpur) and Deekshabhoomi (Nagpur), all places linked with either Lord Buddha or Ambedkar.

Boarding provisions for passengers will be provided at Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik and CSMT-Mumbai, Malkhede said.

All inclusive fare for the train will take care of accommodation, transportation and meals of passengers, he said.

Package for 11 days will cost Rs 10,395 per person for standard category and Rs 12,705 per person for comfort category, he added. PTI

